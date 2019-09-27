The Three Tremors Announce U.S. Tour

The Three Tremors have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year for a American tour in support of their upcoming 3-disc digipak.

As we previously reported, the group feature metal vocalists Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force), and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (Cage, Denner/Shermann, Death Dealer), will be releasing "The Three Tremors-The Solo Versions" on November 15th, featuring each frontman's take on their debut album, along with 3 bonus live tracks.

They have announced the initial stops of their U.S. tour that will be kicking off on January 27th in Austin, TX at Come and Take It Live and they have revealed dates that run through April 5th in Elmhurst, NY at Blackthorn 51 with more stops to be announced.

Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin had this to say, "We had a great time on the last US tour we did. We are changing up the set a little bit for this upcoming run and throwing some cool new surprises in. I think the people are going to love it."

Tim "Ripper" Owens added, "I'm really looking forward to hitting some of these States that we missed last time and bringing our show to places like Texas and Florida, that we have not played yet."

Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck concluded, "The album has been out for a while now, so people are more familiar with us as a band and the songs. We are following it up with the solo releases now so these new shows will be supporting that release. We will have some really radical new merchandise to go along with it, which I cannot wait to see. I love it that we are pounding America again and bringing this one of a kind metal experience to new cities as we expand our reach and get back to pounding the anvil!" See the dates below:

Jan 27 Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

Jan 28 Dallas, TX - Trees

Jan 29 Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Jan 30 Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

Jan 31 West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables

Feb 1 Orlando, FL - Soundbar

Mar 28 Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

Mar 29 Santa Ana, CA - Malones

Mar 30 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

Apr 1 Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

Apr 2 Waterford, NY - Chrome

Apr 3 New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall

Apr 5 Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorn 51





