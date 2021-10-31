.

The Three Tremors Release 'Crucifier' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-31-2021

The Three Tremors
Album cover art (Image credit: Chipster)

Metal vocalist supergroup The Three Tremors have released a music video for their new single "Crucifier". The track comes from their forthcoming album.

The group features Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest/KK's Priest), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer/Satan's Host), and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (Cage/Death Dealer/Warrior/Denner Shermann).

The new album, entitled "Guardians Of The Void" will be released on CD and vinyl on November 5th and will not include a digital release. Ripper said of the new single, "This is one of my favorite tracks on the record."

Peck added, "When the band wrote this song I knew we had a special track on our hands. It has a super haunting vibe and I love the chorus how it hits. I am sure my fellow metal heads will dig it like I do." Watch the video below:

