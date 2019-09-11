The Three Tremors Announce 3-Disc Release And Tour

Metal vocalist supergroup The Three Tremors have announced the release of a special 3 disc digipack and revealed their plans for a European tour.

The Three Tremors is a project featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force), and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (Cage, Denner/Shermann, Death Dealer).

The new release, entitled "The Three Tremors-The Solo Versions" will be released on November 15th and will feature the three vocalists each performing their entitled self-titled debut album, along with three live bonus tracks.

Ripper Owns had this to say, "Everyone each had their own amazing version of the album and I was hoping we would find a way to get them released and now here they are."



The Hell Destroyer added, "We each sang and recorded the entire album and so much great material got left on the cutting room floor because of how we pieced together the original release. I felt we had a really cool product that we could put together and I started working with Dave Garcia to mix them and assemble them. We contacted the artist and had him paint some incredible cover art to match the ferocity of the recordings."



The Tyrant concluded, "This is a really cool, unique product that as a metal fan myself would want to have. The different approach we each took to the songs makes each version really fresh and interesting. Each guy really did a great job and it is definitely a trip the metal fan is going to enjoy."



See the dates for their European Tour below:

11/13/2019 - 7er Club Mannheim, Germany

11/14/2019 - Ragnarok Bree, Belgium

11/15/2019 - The Underworld London, UK

11/17/2019 - Little Devil Tilburg, The Netherlands

11/20/2019 - Pub Anchor Stockholm, Sweden

11/21/2019 - Bomber Bar Motala, Sweden

11/22/2019 - Dirty Harry Gävle, Sweden

11/23/2019 - High Voltage Copenhagen, Denmark

11/25/2019 - Dürer Kert Budapest, Hungary

11/26/2019 - Collesseum Kosice, Slovakia

11/27/2019 - Viper Room Wien, Austria





