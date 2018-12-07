|
The Marshall Tucker Band Announce U.S. Tour
Southern rock icons The Marshall Tucker Band have announced dates for the first leg of their upcoming Through Hell & High Water… And Back Tour.
The 2019 U.S. trek is scheduled to kick off on January 4th in Clearwater, FL at the Capitol Theatre and the first run of dates will be wrapping up on June 29th in Webster, MA at the Indian Ranch.
Frontman Doug Gray had this to say, "When we started the band in the early 70s, we did it for beer money on the weekends. Never in a million years would I have believed that we'd still be out here jammin' for as long as we have. What a journey… onward we ride!"
Through Hell & High Water… And Back Tour 2019 Dates:
Jan 4 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
Jan 5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse
Jan 6-12 - Tampa, FL - The Southern Rock Cruise
Feb 22 & 23 - Walhalla, SC - Walhalla Performing Arts Center
March 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget
March 2 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort (The Showroom)
March 3 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
March 7 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
March 9 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon
March 14 - Riverhead, NY - The Suffolk Theatre
March 15 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino
March 16 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater
March 23 - Bristow, OK - The Freeland Center
March 28 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
March 29 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
March 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
April 3 - The Villages, FL - Savannah Center
April 6 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
April 12 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
April 13 - Pikeville, KY - East Kentucky Expo Center
April 27 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino
May 3 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham
May 4 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
May 11 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 31 - Eldon, MO - Shawnee Bluff Winery and Vineyard
June 1 - La Cygne, KS - Wildwood Outdoor Education Center
June 7 - Macon, GA - Macon Centreplex Coliseum
June 29 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch
