The Marshall Tucker Band Announce U.S. Tour Southern rock icons The Marshall Tucker Band have announced dates for the first leg of their upcoming Through Hell & High Water… And Back Tour. The 2019 U.S. trek is scheduled to kick off on January 4th in Clearwater, FL at the Capitol Theatre and the first run of dates will be wrapping up on June 29th in Webster, MA at the Indian Ranch. Frontman Doug Gray had this to say, "When we started the band in the early 70s, we did it for beer money on the weekends. Never in a million years would I have believed that we'd still be out here jammin' for as long as we have. What a journey… onward we ride!" Through Hell & High Water… And Back Tour 2019 Dates:

Jan 4 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

Jan 5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse

Jan 6-12 - Tampa, FL - The Southern Rock Cruise

Feb 22 & 23 - Walhalla, SC - Walhalla Performing Arts Center

March 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget

March 2 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort (The Showroom)

March 3 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

March 7 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

March 9 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon

March 14 - Riverhead, NY - The Suffolk Theatre

March 15 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

March 16 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater

March 23 - Bristow, OK - The Freeland Center

March 28 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

March 29 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

March 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

April 3 - The Villages, FL - Savannah Center

April 6 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

April 12 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

April 13 - Pikeville, KY - East Kentucky Expo Center

April 27 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino

May 3 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham

May 4 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

May 11 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 31 - Eldon, MO - Shawnee Bluff Winery and Vineyard

June 1 - La Cygne, KS - Wildwood Outdoor Education Center

June 7 - Macon, GA - Macon Centreplex Coliseum

June 29 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch

