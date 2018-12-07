News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Marshall Tucker Band Announce U.S. Tour

12-07-2018
Marshall Tucker Band

Southern rock icons The Marshall Tucker Band have announced dates for the first leg of their upcoming Through Hell & High Water… And Back Tour.

The 2019 U.S. trek is scheduled to kick off on January 4th in Clearwater, FL at the Capitol Theatre and the first run of dates will be wrapping up on June 29th in Webster, MA at the Indian Ranch.

Frontman Doug Gray had this to say, "When we started the band in the early 70s, we did it for beer money on the weekends. Never in a million years would I have believed that we'd still be out here jammin' for as long as we have. What a journey… onward we ride!"

Through Hell & High Water… And Back Tour 2019 Dates:
Jan 4 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
Jan 5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse
Jan 6-12 - Tampa, FL - The Southern Rock Cruise
Feb 22 & 23 - Walhalla, SC - Walhalla Performing Arts Center
March 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget
March 2 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort (The Showroom)
March 3 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
March 7 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
March 9 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon
March 14 - Riverhead, NY - The Suffolk Theatre
March 15 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino
March 16 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater
March 23 - Bristow, OK - The Freeland Center
March 28 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
March 29 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
March 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
April 3 - The Villages, FL - Savannah Center
April 6 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
April 12 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
April 13 - Pikeville, KY - East Kentucky Expo Center
April 27 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino
May 3 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham
May 4 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
May 11 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 31 - Eldon, MO - Shawnee Bluff Winery and Vineyard
June 1 - La Cygne, KS - Wildwood Outdoor Education Center
June 7 - Macon, GA - Macon Centreplex Coliseum
June 29 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch


Related Stories


The Marshall Tucker Band Announce U.S. Tour

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

More Marshall Tucker Band News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations- KISS frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'- Metallica Release Unplugged Video- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album- Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour- Bruce Springsteen- more

Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show- Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio- Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album- Knotfest Going To Hell- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss

Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63

Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance

Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Final Tour

Dream Theater Unleash 'Untethered Angel'

Greta Van Fleet React To Grammy Nominations

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Camu Continues Video Trilogy With 'The One You Leave Behind'

The Marshall Tucker Band Announce U.S. Tour

Empty Trail Streaming New Song 'My World'

Singled Out: Magic Dance's Never Go Back

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'

Metallica Release Unplugged Video For Classic Song

Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.