News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses' Score Grammy Nomination For Expanded Appetite

12-09-2018
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) The 2018 expanded box set reissue of Guns N' Roses' 1987 debut, "Appetite For Destruction", has picked up a nomination for the upcoming 61st edition of the Grammy Awards.

The 4CD/7LP "Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded" box set featured 73 total songs, including 49 previously-unreleased tunes while presenting a remastered version of the original record (across 2LPs) and a Blu-ray audio disc with new 5.1 surround sound mixes alongside the band's 1986 EP "Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide", a second EP containing B-sides from the era, 25 previously-unreleased recordings from the band's 1986 sessions at Sound City studios, and two previously-unreleased tracks from their recording sessions with producer Mike Clink.

The expanded package also included a 96-page handbound book with unreleased photos from Axl Rose's personal archive, 12 new illustration lithos visualizing each song from the album, seven 7" singles and replica band memorabilia from the era.

The team of art directors who put together "Locked N' Loaded" have been named as finalists in the Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package category for the 2019 event, alongside the creative teams who designed releases by The Decemberists ("I'll Be Your Girl"), the Grateful Dead (Pacific Northwest '73-'74: The Complete Recordings"), Weird Al Yankovic ("Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of Weird Al Yankovic") and Johnny Nicholas ("Too Many Bad Habits").

The "Appetite" reissue helped Guns N' Roses return to the US rock charts for the first time in almost a decade with the single, "Shadow Of Your Love", which was recorded with Clink during the 1986 Sound City sessions.

The song's appearance on the US Mainstream Rock Songs chart marked the group's first tune on the list since the 2009 appearance of "Better" from 2008's "Chinese Democracy", while also earning the distinction of being Guns N' Roses' first radio single featuring its original lineup of Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler since "Patience", which peaked at No. 7 in March 1989. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses' Score Grammy Nomination For Expanded Appetite

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album

Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup

Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness

Axl Rose's Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short

Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video

Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac- Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush- Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album- more

Grammy Exec Embarrassed By Jethro Tull Metal Win- And More Rock Related Grammy Nomination Stories Special- more

KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations- KISS frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'- Metallica Release Unplugged Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac

Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush

Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lanbesis Thanks Fans For Second Change

Soen Release 'Martyrs' Video

Guided By Voices Stream New Song 'My Future In Barcelona'

Grayson Erhard Releases 'Introvert' Video

Singled Out: Aftermath's Smash Reset Control

Grammy Exec Embarrassed By Jethro Tull Metal Win

Greta Van Fleet Leads The Rock Grammy Nominations

Chris Cornell Receives Posthumous Grammy Award Nomination

Guns N' Roses' Score Grammy Nomination For Expanded Appetite

Ghost Rock The Grammy Nominations

Eric Clapton's 'Life In 12 Bars' Nominated For Grammy

High On Fire Beyond Thrilled To Receive First Grammy Nomination

Alice In Chains' React To Grammy Nomination

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.