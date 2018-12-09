Guns N' Roses' Score Grammy Nomination For Expanded Appetite

(hennemusic) The 2018 expanded box set reissue of Guns N' Roses' 1987 debut, "Appetite For Destruction", has picked up a nomination for the upcoming 61st edition of the Grammy Awards.

The 4CD/7LP "Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded" box set featured 73 total songs, including 49 previously-unreleased tunes while presenting a remastered version of the original record (across 2LPs) and a Blu-ray audio disc with new 5.1 surround sound mixes alongside the band's 1986 EP "Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide", a second EP containing B-sides from the era, 25 previously-unreleased recordings from the band's 1986 sessions at Sound City studios, and two previously-unreleased tracks from their recording sessions with producer Mike Clink.

The expanded package also included a 96-page handbound book with unreleased photos from Axl Rose's personal archive, 12 new illustration lithos visualizing each song from the album, seven 7" singles and replica band memorabilia from the era.

The team of art directors who put together "Locked N' Loaded" have been named as finalists in the Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package category for the 2019 event, alongside the creative teams who designed releases by The Decemberists ("I'll Be Your Girl"), the Grateful Dead (Pacific Northwest '73-'74: The Complete Recordings"), Weird Al Yankovic ("Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of Weird Al Yankovic") and Johnny Nicholas ("Too Many Bad Habits").

The "Appetite" reissue helped Guns N' Roses return to the US rock charts for the first time in almost a decade with the single, "Shadow Of Your Love", which was recorded with Clink during the 1986 Sound City sessions.

The song's appearance on the US Mainstream Rock Songs chart marked the group's first tune on the list since the 2009 appearance of "Better" from 2008's "Chinese Democracy", while also earning the distinction of being Guns N' Roses' first radio single featuring its original lineup of Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler since "Patience", which peaked at No. 7 in March 1989. here.

