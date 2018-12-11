News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

12-11-2018
Lenny Kravitz

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz is among the guests set to appear on the Wednesday, December 12 episode of NBC-TV's Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The rocker will be on hand to discuss his latest album, "Raise Vibration", which debuted at No. 43 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release this fall.

Produced and recorded by Kravitz at his Bahamas studio, the project's latest single is "Johnny Cash", which was inspired by a rare and unusual encounter with the country music icon.

After returning to Los Angeles in late 1995 to be by his mother's bedside in hospital as she battled breast cancer, Kravitz was staying at producer Rick Rubin's house when he received word that she had passed away and, moments later, he ran into fellow house guests Johnny and his wife June.

"I was a bit fazed and out of it," explains Kravitz, "and the two of them just came up to me and surrounded me and held me. The two of them. We weren't lifelong friends. I didn't know them that long We were flatmates. But they decided at that moment (to) treat me like they would treat someone in their family. It was a beautiful moment of humanity and love." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Lenny Kravitz Adds Dates To Raise Vibration Tour

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Johnny Cash' Video

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Low' Video

Lenny Kravitz's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Lenny Kravitz Sells 12,000 Copies Of New Album First Week

Lenny Kravitz's Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Lenny Kravitz Launching Vinyl Reissue Series

More Lenny Kravitz News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend- Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song- Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live- Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live- more

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac- Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush- Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album- more

Grammy Exec Embarrassed By Jethro Tull Metal Win- And More Rock Related Grammy Nomination Stories Special- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend

Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record

Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive

Metallica Release Live 'Fight Fire With Fire' Video

Creedence Clearwater Revival New 'Have You Ever Seen The Rain' Video

All Else Fails Release ' A Dream Of Names' Video

Within Temptation Announce North American Tour

The Darkness Stream Live Version Of 'Christmas Time'

System Of A Down, Tool Lead Chicago Open Air Lineup

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Singled Out: Tia McGraff's One Tin Soldier

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song

Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live

Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Allegedly Sued By His Own Lawyers

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.