Greta Van Fleet's Full KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Set Goes Online

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet were among the performers at the 2018 edition of KROQ-FM Los Angeles radio's Almost Acoustic Christmas concert this past weekend, and video of their full set was streamed live online and can be viewed online.

The 29th annual holiday event by KROQ featured a lineup that included Smashing Pumpkins, Florence And The Machine, Bad Religion, Third Eye Blind and more over two nights at the famed Los Angeles venue.

The Michigan rockers delivered material from their pair of 2017 EP's - "Black Smoke Rising" and "From The Fires" - as well as tracks from their full length album debut, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", which debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 this fall.

Music from the 2017 projects helped Greta Van Fleet lead the rock community with four nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards next February. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Leads The Rock Grammy Nominations

Greta Van Fleet React To Grammy Nominations

Greta Van Fleet Debuts On Top Of Album Chart

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species

Greta Van Fleet Release Unplugged 'You're The One' Video

Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song 'You're The One'

Greta Van Fleet Get Mashed Up With Led Zeppelin

Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour

Greta Van Fleet's Austin City Limits Music Festival Streaming

More Greta Van Fleet News

Share this article



