Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he had not realized that he had revisited his former band's biggest hit "Beth" on the single from his latest album "Spaceman".

Ace's solo song "Rockin' With the Boys" is about being in a band and missing loved one waiting back at home, which is similar topic covered in the Peter Criss song from the 1976 KISS album "Destoyer".

Ace was asked about the similarity during a recent interview with Forbes. He said, "Ironically, I never really thought about it when I was writing it.

"I wrote that chorus in the '70s, but I was never happy with the verses or the bridge, so I revisited it. It's about touring with Kiss and leaving our loved ones behind."





Related Stories

Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend

Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years

Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour

Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live

Ace Frehley Releases 'Rockin' With The Boys' Video

Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour

Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance

More Ace Frehley News

Share this article



