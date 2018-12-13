News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'

12-13-2018
Ace Frehley

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he had not realized that he had revisited his former band's biggest hit "Beth" on the single from his latest album "Spaceman".

Ace's solo song "Rockin' With the Boys" is about being in a band and missing loved one waiting back at home, which is similar topic covered in the Peter Criss song from the 1976 KISS album "Destoyer".

Ace was asked about the similarity during a recent interview with Forbes. He said, "Ironically, I never really thought about it when I was writing it.

"I wrote that chorus in the '70s, but I was never happy with the verses or the bridge, so I revisited it. It's about touring with Kiss and leaving our loved ones behind."


