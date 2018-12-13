Lenny Kravitz's Late Night With Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz made a guest appearance on the Wednesday, December 12 episode of NBC-TV's Late Night With Seth Meyers, and video of the interview is now streaming online.

The rocker was on hand to discuss his latest album, "Raise Vibration", which he recorded at his home studio in the Bahamas. Kravitz shared details of going to high school in California with Slash and future actors Nicolas Cage and Gina Gershon before revealing his unusual wardrobe habits around the small Bahamas town he lives in.

"I will be quite honest with you," begins Kravitz, "I get into this thing because when you're on tour and when you're doing all this stuff you change clothes every night, you can't wear the same suit you wore last night. So, I get there and I'm like, 'Screw it, I'm not changing clothes. I don't want to change clothes.' I wore the same jeans and jean shirt for 30 days.

"When it gets to the point where I can't stand myself, I get out a hose and get my bottle of Dr. Bronner's soap... and I wash 'em, wring them out, throw them on a rock, let 'em dry for an hour, put them back on, wear them for another 30 days."

Kravitz admits that the island and his profile on it are so low key that it's only when fans arrive to try to locate him that the locals are reminded of his status as a rock star.

"They know that I do this thing over in this world over here but they don't care, they're not impressed," he says. "And they think it's funny when fans come looking for me because they'll say, 'We're looking for Lenny Kravitz, where can we find him?' (They'll say), 'Lenny, you're looking for Lenny? The guy that doesn't bathe and wears the same clothes for a month and has no shoes?'"

The singer adds that the laid-back Bahamas vibe even extends to his occasional celebrity guests. "I took Mick Jagger to my town once and I took him to a friend's house," Kravitz explains, "and we sat down, and the guy offered us something to drink and he looks at Mick and goes, 'So what do you do?'" Watch the clips here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





