Singled Out: Silent Theory's Before The Storm

Silent Theory recently released a music video for their single "Before The Storm" and to celebrate we asked frontman Dakota to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Before the Storm" is about addiction. When Mitch wrote the music, the opioid dependency epidemic was in full swing. Not to mention a few catastrophic hurricanes causing immense damage, it felt like those two things should go hand in hand. We wanted to attempt to show that this crisis affects a wide spectrum of people. From those that actively seek the high, to those that accidentally took that extra step too far and got trapped. We are a band that writes about the atmosphere of the moment we are living in and this was no exception. I put a lot of myself personally into this song and I was incredibly nervous about its release because of that. I am proud to say its reception has been positive, and the entire band feels nothing but gratitude. This song is a solid step in the right direction as far as refining our sound. With this positive response, that only encourages the thought that we are doing something right. We also wanted to let you guys know, we read the messages you send us about the obstacles you've overcome and the 'thank you's' we get about our music helping you through those tough times. We see them and we take them with us into every new line we write. We want to continue to make music that resonates with our fan base. Because of that, and all the other reasons stated, we dedicate this song to those who suffer or those who know someone dear to them that has suffered, from addiction. Of all types.

