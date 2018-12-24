News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion 2018 In Review

12-24-2018
Smashing Pumpkins

D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion was a top 18 story of February 2018: (Radio.com) The Smashing Pumpkins reunion just keeps getting messier. With the worst-kept secret in rock of Billy Corgan getting the original lineup back together, rumors have been swirling regarding the bass player.

Fans have been eager to see original bassist, D'arcy Wretzky return to the fold, but hopes were dashed when she recently shared that she would not be involved.

Now, Wretzky has revealed that not only won't she be involved, but that Corgan had offered an invitation which he quickly rescinded. Wretzky went deeper into the behind-the-scenes madness surrounding the Smashing Pumpkins 'reunion' in a new interview where she shared alleged text messages between herself and Corgan.

In the interview, Wretzky said that Corgan maintained a dialogue with her throughout the process, at first claiming that the recent Rick Rubin recording sessions did not include original guitarist, James Iha, and that his involvement would be "a little but not the whole thing."

Corgan went on to tell Wretzky that her role in the reunion was more of a timing issue that needed to be worked out. 'As far as you not being involved, there was never any decision to shut you out, or make you not welcome. It's more about getting on the same page with [the] tour first and then the necessity of the song came up," Corgan told her. 'So focus on [the] tour and I think we can find the right way to have you involved. I know speaking with Jimmy, he wants you involved so that the tour is the best thing we can all give the fans and build for the future."

Wretzky claims that she was presented with a contract offer that was also extended to Iha and Chamberlin. A month after all four parties agreed on the terms, Corgan suddenly turned tail on Wretzky, telling her, "Well, that wasn't a real offer."


Related Stories


D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion 2018 In Review

Smashing Pumpkins Lead KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Lineup

Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Seattle Concert This Friday

Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show

Smashing Pumpkins Recruit Big Names For 30th Anniversary Performance

Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics'

Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party

Smashing Pumpkins Expand North American Reunion Tour

Billy Corgan Opens Up About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

More Smashing Pumpkins News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band 2018 In Review

KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour 2018 In Review

Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name 2018 In Review

Rush's Alex Lifeson Records Epic Track With Fu Manchu 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album 2018 In Review

D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters 2018 In Review

Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again 2018 In Review

Bob Seger Releases Video For Glenn Frey Tribute Song 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.