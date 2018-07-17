News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again
07-17-2018
Journey

Journey's Neal Schon has expressed his interest in working with former legendary frontman Steve Perry again but he wants to do something with the singer outside of Journey.

Schon appearance on a recent episode of Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon and revealed that he believes "there's only one Steve Perry, even though I haven't heard him sing in years."

The guitarist went on to say, "I'm dying for him to put out his own record And I'd love to correlate with him on something that's different than Journey; something more R&B, because I love playing soul and R&B and blues and that's something that a lot of people don't really know, because I've been doing all these rock records." Stream the full interview here.


