Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'
Muse have released a brand new single and video called "Something Human". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album that will be hitting stores in November. Matt Bellamy had this to say about the Lance Drake directed video, "Life on the road can bring out your inner beast, this song and video is about taming that beast, desiring a return to something human. Plus, Teen Wolf is cool."
