Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

Arctic Monkeys have released a video for the title track to their latest album and new single "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino". The band shot the video in Reno area with directors Ben Chappell and Aaron Brown. Watch it here

Every Time I Die guitarist Jordan Buckley revealed that he unwittingly helped save a woman's life at a recent concert. He said, "A lady came up to me and said 'I saw you guys a little bit ago, and you spit beer in the air, and I was in front and some got in my eye.' I apologized. Said our shows get wacky, never know what's gonna happen. I was probably just trying to mimic someone way cooler than me... She said the next day it was still bothering her. And she thought her eye was infected so she went to the doctor. I apologized 10 more times. Braced myself for a lawsuit... So she went to the doctor. They did tests. Doctor said she didn't have an eye infection, she had a brain tumor, but they caught it early enough to perform surgery and remove it... She said it never would have gotten caught had she not gone in. She then thanked me for saving her life. Point being... if you come to an ETID show, it could save your life."

Bon Jovi have released an official live video of their performance of "Livin' On A Prayer" at the Philadelphia, PA stop of their This House Is Not For Sale tour. Watch it here.

Original Great White vocalist Jack Russell has called his former band's firing of singer Terry Ilous' "deceitful". Jack writes, "Hello my friends, I just wanted to express my condolences to Terry Ilous for the deceitful way my X band members dealt with the situation of his termination; kind of reminds me of something else, huh? In the last few months Terry and I have gotten to know each other through LinkedIn, have become what I would say friends. As far as I'm concerned, he's a great guy and he had an opportunity and he took it. The fact is it was my fault that it all happened to begin with. I was unreliable, unhealthy and my addiction ruled my world. I wouldn't have wanted to play with me either if I were them. The only thing I was very upset about was the way they went about it. But at least Terry got an e-mail where I received nothing, not even a phone call or a return message. But this is not about me, this is about Terry. I'm sure he will find his way to a better place as he is a great singer and has a lot of talent and I have a lot of respect for him. I wish him well and I hope you will all support him in his future efforts. God bless you all, and as always keep the rock alive! It's up to you. All my love." Read Terry's statement about the firing here.

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess shared a special video clip with fans. He wrote, "Saturday night before my practice session I did this short improv. In it you will find deep secrets revealed." Watch it here.