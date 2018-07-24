News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more
07-24-2018
.
Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins were joined by Halestorm's Lzzy Hale to perform a cover of the Led Zeppelin classic during the Nashville stop of their reunion tour this past Friday. Watch it here.

Arctic Monkeys have released a video for the title track to their latest album and new single "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino". The band shot the video in Reno area with directors Ben Chappell and Aaron Brown. Watch it here

Every Time I Die guitarist Jordan Buckley revealed that he unwittingly helped save a woman's life at a recent concert. He said, "A lady came up to me and said 'I saw you guys a little bit ago, and you spit beer in the air, and I was in front and some got in my eye.' I apologized. Said our shows get wacky, never know what's gonna happen. I was probably just trying to mimic someone way cooler than me... She said the next day it was still bothering her. And she thought her eye was infected so she went to the doctor. I apologized 10 more times. Braced myself for a lawsuit... So she went to the doctor. They did tests. Doctor said she didn't have an eye infection, she had a brain tumor, but they caught it early enough to perform surgery and remove it... She said it never would have gotten caught had she not gone in. She then thanked me for saving her life. Point being... if you come to an ETID show, it could save your life."

Bon Jovi have released an official live video of their performance of "Livin' On A Prayer" at the Philadelphia, PA stop of their This House Is Not For Sale tour. Watch it here.

Original Great White vocalist Jack Russell has called his former band's firing of singer Terry Ilous' "deceitful". Jack writes, "Hello my friends, I just wanted to express my condolences to Terry Ilous for the deceitful way my X band members dealt with the situation of his termination; kind of reminds me of something else, huh? In the last few months Terry and I have gotten to know each other through LinkedIn, have become what I would say friends. As far as I'm concerned, he's a great guy and he had an opportunity and he took it. The fact is it was my fault that it all happened to begin with. I was unreliable, unhealthy and my addiction ruled my world. I wouldn't have wanted to play with me either if I were them. The only thing I was very upset about was the way they went about it. But at least Terry got an e-mail where I received nothing, not even a phone call or a return message. But this is not about me, this is about Terry. I'm sure he will find his way to a better place as he is a great singer and has a lot of talent and I have a lot of respect for him. I wish him well and I hope you will all support him in his future efforts. God bless you all, and as always keep the rock alive! It's up to you. All my love." Read Terry's statement about the firing here.

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess shared a special video clip with fans. He wrote, "Saturday night before my practice session I did this short improv. In it you will find deep secrets revealed." Watch it here.


Related Stories


Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics'

Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party

Smashing Pumpkins Expand North American Reunion Tour

Billy Corgan Opens Up About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Have 2 New EPs Coming

Smashing Pumpkins Add New Dates To Reunion Tour

Smashing Pumpkins Look To Focus On Early Albums For Reunion Tour

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Talks Reunion Tour

Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details

More Smashing Pumpkins News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio- Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton- more

Page Too: Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

Avenged Sevenfold Forced To Cancel North American Tour- Slash Releases Brand New Solo Band Song- Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51- Austin Carlile Plots Return- more

Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'- Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover- Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert- David Bowie Box Set- more

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'- Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer- Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour - more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio

Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton

AC/DC Classic Fuels 'Overlord' Movie Trailer

Alkaline Trio Return With New Album and Announce Album

Deep Purple Releasing Classic Albums On Purple Vinyl

Halestorm and In This Moment Extend Tour Into The Fall

Rod Stewart Streams New Song and Announces Albums

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Solo Song 'Setting Sun'

Chris Cornell To Be Honored With Hometown Statue

Dropdead Singer Bob Otis Serious Hurt In Motorcycle Accident

Noel Gallagher Releases Cinematic If Love Is The Law Video

The Treatment Stream New Song 'Let's Get Dirty'

Kvelertak Make Live Debut With Brand New Singer

Caligula's Horse Albums Coming To Vinyl For First Time

Singled Out: Ruby Vell & the Soulphonics

- more

Page Too Stories
Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

Styx's Tommy Shaw Returns To The Charts With Collaboration

Cam Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour

Dead Lakes Release 'Goldfire' Video

Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour

Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered

Fastball Expand Hit Album For Anniversary Reissue

The Crystal Method Announce New Album The Trip Home

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.