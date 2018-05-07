News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Nothing More Release 'Just Say When' Video
05-07-2018
.
Nothing More

Nothing More have released a music video for their latest single "Just Say When". The song comes from the group's 2017 album "The Stories We Tell Ourselves".

Frontman Jonny Hawkins had this to say about the song, "The day my mom died I met a girl. This girl became my girlfriend and years later my wife. With fear of the past and hope for the future, we set sail with holes in our boat.

"As the inevitable pressures of life came pouring in, we sensed ourselves starting to sink. Two half-souls shovelling buckets of water, desperate to hold on to an imagined future, but not fast enough.

"Then one day she became my ex-wife. I felt in my gut that it was right, but every other part felt wrong. Whether people will admit it or not, I think our deepest fear is the loss of love. I found something to be more afraid of... settling... luke warm... Just Say When." Watch the video here.

Nothing More MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Nothing More T-shirts and Posters

More Nothing More News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Nothing More Release 'Just Say When' Video

Anthrax and Nothing More Added To Loudwire Music Awards

Nothing More Stream New Song 'Let 'em Burn'

Nothing More Announce North American Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors- Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live- more

Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation- Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show- Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Album- more

Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Page Too:
Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video- Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM- Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced- Luke Combs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors

Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live

Lynyrd Skynyrd Kick Off Their Farewell Tour

Alice In Chains Release 'The One You Know' Video

Jack White's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online

Megadeth's David Ellefson Details Forthcoming Book

Ghost Release Behind The Scenes Video

Black Stone Cherry Release 'Southern Fried Friday Night' Video

Ash Recruit One Legged Skateboarder For 'Annabel' Video

Nothing More Release 'Just Say When' Video

Mob Rules Announce New Album Release Shows

- more

Page Too News Stories
Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video

Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM

Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced

Luke Combs Scores No. 1 Hit With Beautiful Crazy

Dada Life Return With First Album In Six Years

Fernando Perdomo Releases Prog Rock Album 'Out To Sea'

Guadalcanal Diary's Live Album Set For Release

Fabian Mazur and Greyson Chance Release New Track 'Lighthouse'

Singled Out: Christa Deana's If God Doesn't Want It

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.