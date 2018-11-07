News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Joan Jett Releases 'Fresh Start' Video

11-07-2018
Joan Jett

(hennemusic) Joan Jett has premiered a music video for her song "Fresh Start", the lead single from the recently-released soundtrack album to the biopic "Bad Reputation."

"Sometimes you need to say to yourself, 'Am I still enjoying what I'm doing? I need to find the fire again,'" Jett tells Entertainment Weekly about the song. "Part of it was just thinking about rock in general. It's always been a young person's game, writing about sex, love and partying. As rock and rollers get older, what do they write about? I'm not sure there's an answer, but we're looking for it."

Directed by Kevin Kerslake, "Bad Reputation" chronicles Jett's history - from her arrival on the scene as a punk rock pioneer in the 1970s through her evolution as hitmaker with the Blackhearts in the 1980s-1990s-2000s to her induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015.

The companion soundtrack album presents classic tracks from the rocker and her career as both a solo artist and member of The Runaways, and songs she recorded with Bikini Kill, Miley Cyrus and Laura Jane Grace, among others. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Joan Jett Releases 'Fresh Start' Video

Joan Jett Streams New Song From Forthcoming Biopic

Styx And Joan Jett Announce North American Summer Tour

Blondie Recruit Joan Jett For 'Doom or Destiny' Music Video

Joan Jett Documentary Premiere Announced

More Joan Jett News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Recent Rumors- Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off- Muse Tour- more

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years- Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs- Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album- more

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC

KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV

Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions

Dream Theater Announce New Album And Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Star Missing Fall Tour

All That Remains Oli Herbert Public Memorial Announced

Metallica Release Video For Rare 'Phantom Lord' Performance

Beatles Release Back In The U.S.S.R. Remix Lyric Video

Ghost Mastermind Teases 2019 Release

Singled Out: Katie Knipp's Metro In Paris

Pearl Jam Top Tour Charts With Summer Stadium Shows

Duran Duran Release 'The Edge of America' Video

Lacuna Coil Release Live 'The House Of Shame' Video

Soen Announce New Album 'Lotus'

Joan Jett Releases 'Fresh Start' Video

Singled Out: Jenny March's Talk To Me

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.