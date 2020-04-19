Joan Jett Shares 'Make It Back' Isolation Video

(hennemusic) Joan Jett And The Blackhearts are streaming video of a live, in-home performance of their 2013 track, "Make It Back", from isolation during the pandemic.

The tune was featured on the band's twelfth - and most recent - studio record, "Unvarnished", which reached No. 47 on the Billboard 200. Jett is currently scheduled to join Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison for a summer stadium tour of the US, with shows set to begin June 18 in Jacksonville, FL.

"We cannot wait to be back on the road once we #BeatTheVirus!," shared Jett on social media last month. "In the meantime, stay safe, stay home if you're a non-essential worker, and practice social distancing."

"Thank you to all the doctors that dedicate their lives to keeping us healthy and alive," she added in a separate post, "especially now when being a doctor or any other health worker means risking your own life." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





