Joan Jett Performs Light Of Day In New Home Concert Video

Bruce Henne | 04-03-2020

Joan Jett

(hennemusic) Joan Jett And The Blackhearts are streaming video of a live, in-home performance of their hit "Light Of Day" from isolation during the pandemic.

The footage features Jett and the band members connected via video from their individual locations for the song, which was written by Bruce Springsteen and recorded by Jett as the title track to a 1987 film of the same name featuring the rocker alongside Michael J. Fox.

"Light Of Day" reached No. 33 on the US Billboard Hot 100 following its original release. Jett is currently scheduled to join Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison for a summer stadium tour of the US, with shows set to begin June 18 in Jacksonville, FL. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Joan Jett Performs Light Of Day In New Home Concert Video

