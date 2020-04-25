Joan Jett Performs Classic Hit on In My Room Series

(hennemusic) Joan Jett And The Blackhearts delivered a live, in-home performance of their 1988 hit, "I Hate Myself For Loving You", from isolation during the pandemic for the Rolling Stone series "In My Room."

The lead single from their sixth studio album, "Up Your Alley", reached No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 31st Grammy Awards.

Jett is auctioning off a limited-edition, autographed signature Gibson guitar to raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The music industry charity offers immediate financial assistance to musicians, production crews and music industry creators.

Fans can bid on the Gibson Joan Jett ES 339 electric guitar in Wine Red - of which only 150 were made worldwide and has an estimated value of $2,500 - at CharityBuzz.com in sync with Jett's appearance on Rolling Stone's in-home performance series.

"About a month ago, we launched 'In My Room' as a way to foster greater connection between Rolling Stone fans and the artists they admire most," says Gus Wenner, President and COO of Rolling Stone. "We found the perfect partner in Gibson, who similarly believes that music brings people comfort, and provides a welcome distraction and powerful message, particularly during stressful times in our society. We're thrilled to partner with the Gibson team to give back to the music community through MusiCares at a moment when it's needed most." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Joan Jett Auctioning Signature Gibson Guitar For COVID-19 Relief

Joan Jett Shares 'Make It Back' Isolation Video

Joan Jett Shares 'I Hate Myself For Loving You' Home Video

Alice Cooper and Joan Jett to Rock Pandemic Relief Benefit

Joan Jett Performs Light Of Day In New Home Concert Video

I Love Rock 'N' Roll Songwriter Dies From Covid-19

Joan Jett Releases 'Fresh Start' Video

Joan Jett Streams New Song From Forthcoming Biopic

Styx And Joan Jett Announce North American Summer Tour

More Joan Jett News



