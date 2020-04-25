Joan Jett Performs Classic Hit on In My Room Series

(hennemusic) Joan Jett And The Blackhearts delivered a live, in-home performance of their 1988 hit, "I Hate Myself For Loving You", from isolation during the pandemic for the Rolling Stone series "In My Room."
The lead single from their sixth studio album, "Up Your Alley", reached No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 31st Grammy Awards.
Jett is auctioning off a limited-edition, autographed signature Gibson guitar to raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The music industry charity offers immediate financial assistance to musicians, production crews and music industry creators.
Fans can bid on the Gibson Joan Jett ES 339 electric guitar in Wine Red - of which only 150 were made worldwide and has an estimated value of $2,500 - at CharityBuzz.com in sync with Jett's appearance on Rolling Stone's in-home performance series.
"About a month ago, we launched 'In My Room' as a way to foster greater connection between Rolling Stone fans and the artists they admire most," says Gus Wenner, President and COO of Rolling Stone. "We found the perfect partner in Gibson, who similarly believes that music brings people comfort, and provides a welcome distraction and powerful message, particularly during stressful times in our society. We're thrilled to partner with the Gibson team to give back to the music community through MusiCares at a moment when it's needed most." here.
