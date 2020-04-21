Joan Jett Auctioning Signature Gibson Guitar For COVID-19 Relief

(hennemusic) Joan Jett is auctioning off a limited-edition, autographed signature Gibson guitar to raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The music industry charity offers immediate financial assistance to musicians, production crews and music creators.
Fans can bid on the Gibson Joan Jett ES 339 electric guitar in Wine Red - of which only 150 were made worldwide and has an estimated value of $2,500 - at CharityBuzz.com in sync with Jett's April 24 appearance on Rolling Stone's in-home performance series, "In My Room."
"About a month ago, we launched 'In My Room' as a way to foster greater connection between Rolling Stone fans and the artists they admire most," says Gus Wenner, President and COO of Rolling Stone. "We found the perfect partner in Gibson, who similarly believes that music brings people comfort, and provides a welcome distraction and powerful message, particularly during stressful times in our society. We're thrilled to partner with the Gibson team to give back to the music community through MusiCares at a moment when it's needed most."
"Gibson Guitars and Rolling Stone have been partners for over fifty years, so it seems natural to take our partnership to a new creative level for our fans during this challenging time," adds James 'JC' Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson. "Along with our iconic artists, we are proud to support MusiCares through our Gibson Gives movement at such a pivotal time for musicians and the music industry." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
