The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have posted a video on social media teasing what appears to be an upcoming tour announcement. The clip shows the sun - complete with the band's logo - rising on the New York skyline and the Statue Of Liberty.

The imagery has Stones fans speculating about possible news regarding a 2019 North American tour as they await word of an official statement from the group.

There are also media reports that the group's logo has been spotted recently at some US venues, including New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Denver's Mile High Stadium and Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium, among others.

The Rolling Stones last performed in North America in the fall of 2016, when they appeared at both weekends of the Desert Trip festival and an arena show in Las Vegas, NV. See the tease here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones Release Live It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It) Video

The Rolling Stones Stream Live 'Street Fighting Man' Performance

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Missing You' Video

Rolling Stones Stream 1994 Rarity From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Song From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary Beggars Banquet

Rolling Stones To Unleash Voodoo Lounge Uncut

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article



