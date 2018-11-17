Swallow The Sun Announce New Studio Album (Week in Review)

Swallow The Sun have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album, "When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light" on January 25th. The group offered this description, "Fuelled by personal loss and powered by the will to continue, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light showcases the group's ability to maintain its signature sound while expanding upon horizons and diving deeper into the crevasse of doom-death metal. "Even though the single and the album are conceptually connected, they are musically completely different. While Lumina Aurea - featuring Wardruna's Einar Selvik and The Foreshadowing's Marco I Benevento - marks the band's darkest and most sinister piece of music the band has ever released, the album follows a more positive approach and continues in the vein of previous albums."

