Ace Frehley Releases 'Rockin' With The Boys' Video

(hennemusic) Ace Frehley is streaming a brand new music video for his latest single "Rockin' With The Boys". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "Spaceman."

Filmed live during an August concert in Detroit, the song's origins trace back to KISS' '70s heyday. "For some reason I could never get a verse and a bridge that I liked that went along with that chorus," Frehley tells Billboard. "I figure if a chorus is great, the rest of (the song) has to be equally good. Up until when I started recording Spaceman I wasn't able to come up with anything, and then it just came to me in one day"

Due October 19, "Spaceman" delivers eight new Frehley tunes alongside a cover of "I Wanna Go Back" by the Oakland, CA group Billy Satellite that went on to become a US Top 10 hit for Eddie Money.

The set also features a guest appearance on bass by Gene Simmons on "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command" - two songs Frehley co-wrote with his former KISS bandmate last year. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour

Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance

Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under

Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Rockin' With The Boys'

Ace Frehley Streams His New Single 'Bronx Boy'

Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Gene Simmons Taking Former KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley On Tour

More Ace Frehley News

Share this article



