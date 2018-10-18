Architects Release 'Holy Ghost' Documentary

Architects are gearing up to release their new album "Holy Hell" on November 9th and are currently streaming a documentary about the making of the effort.

The record is the band's first since the death of guitarist Tom Searle, who lost a battle with cancer in 2016. The new documentary is called "Holy Ghost" and can be streamed here.

Drummer Dan Searle had this to say, "I guess the biggest lesson I've learned, that's repeatedly come to me and actually underpins the whole meaning behind the record is that you can go through terrible things and come out as a better person at the other end of it."





