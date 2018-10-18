Fit For An Autopsy Sidelined by Emergency Surgery

Fit For An Autopsy announced that they have been forced to cancel their upcoming shows in New York and New Jersey because drummer Josean Orta will be undergoing emergency surgery.

They broke the news to fans with the following, "This sucks and we truly hate to do this but we unfortunately have to cancel our NY and NJ shows this weekend. Our drummer needs to undergo an emergency surgery (he'll be ok) and we can't find a fill-in with this short amount of time.

"Our apologies to the promoters and the fans who were looking forward to seeing us. We will be back around the tri-state in a few weeks and will try to make up Millville and Long Island ASAP."





