News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Watching Over'

09-10-2018
Greta Van Fleet

(hennemusic) Retro rockers Greta Van Fleet are streaming "Watching Over" as the latest single from their forthcoming debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army."

Due October 19, the project was produced by Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone and recorded earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, Tennessee and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, Michigan.

"Music, a dialect that enables us to communicate with no cultural or linguistic boundaries, that enriches and binds a human community emotionally and spiritually. It is a tool of peace and a revolution of the soul where freedom and harmony preside," says the band in a statement about the debut. "The world is a place of beauty... full of color, full of luster, diversity and synergy, where we can freely agree to disagree without acrimony. There is no darkness without light, each sunrise brings a new day; we grow, we learn, and we love. Then it is our turn to share our tales of wisdom, of love and loss, light and darkness, life and death, before we ourselves move on from this life.

"We are searchers of truth as were our greatest ancestors. We are drifters, we wander lands of snow and sand in an age-old quest for answers that lie beyond this material plane. And in our search, we can encounter alluring deceptions that we mistakenly embrace as truths...sorcery.

"Today... a time where innocence still survives, wonder abounds and hope resides. Before us, an assembly of love, peace, and unity, a journey for wisdom, a renaissance. We are on the precipice of adventure... a fresh chapter... a new age...This is a call to arms... let us sing the Anthems of the Peaceful Army." Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Watching Over'

Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Greta Van Fleet Release When The Curtain Falls Video

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury

Greta Van Fleet Rock New Song On Late Night TV

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Elton John's Academy Awards Event

More Greta Van Fleet News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit- Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle- more

No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne- Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online- Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary- Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album- more

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation- Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates- Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons

David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit

Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Watching Over'

Slash Announces New Living The Dream Tour Leg

Classic David Bowie Song Remixed and Streaming Online

Yes Featuring ARW Release live Owner Of A Lonely Heart Video

All-Star Gary Moore Tribute Track Goes Online

Alice In Chains Hit U.S. Top 20 With 'Rainier Fog'

Talking Metal With Stone Sour Star and More

No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne

Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online

Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary

Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

Queen Will Rock You With Soundtrack To Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1967 Classic 'See Emily Play'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.