Disturbed Hope New Record Is Their 'Black Album'

Disturbed are gearing up to unleash their brand new studio album "Evolution" on October 19th and the band is helping prepare fans for what is to come with the release of a studio video.

The recently released clip shows the hit making band working in the studio on the single "Are Your Ready" along with interview footage with frontman David Draiman.

He said, "This album is a very heavy undertaking. We're coming off of one of the most successful record cycles and touring cycles of our career with Immortalized. It's a lot to live up to."

Draiman also said in a cover story for Metal Hammer that the new studio effort is their equal to Metallica's blockbuster "Black Album". He told the publication, "We've always used that as a goal - the record that literally every single track on it could be a hit. A record that breaks doors down, that opens up new opportunities to us, that helps you achieve true immortality as an artist." Watch the new clip and read more here.





