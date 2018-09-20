News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Disturbed Hope New Record Is Their 'Black Album'

09-20-2018
Disturbed

Disturbed are gearing up to unleash their brand new studio album "Evolution" on October 19th and the band is helping prepare fans for what is to come with the release of a studio video.

The recently released clip shows the hit making band working in the studio on the single "Are Your Ready" along with interview footage with frontman David Draiman.

He said, "This album is a very heavy undertaking. We're coming off of one of the most successful record cycles and touring cycles of our career with Immortalized. It's a lot to live up to."

Draiman also said in a cover story for Metal Hammer that the new studio effort is their equal to Metallica's blockbuster "Black Album". He told the publication, "We've always used that as a goal - the record that literally every single track on it could be a hit. A record that breaks doors down, that opens up new opportunities to us, that helps you achieve true immortality as an artist." Watch the new clip and read more here.


Related Stories


Disturbed Hope New Record Is Their 'Black Album'

Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more

Disturbed Finish Recording New Studio Album

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Keith Urban 'Disturbed' by Nicole Kidman's Role in 'Big Little Lies'

Disturbed, Adrenaline Mob Supergroup Stereo Satellite Release Video

Disturbed's 'Sound of Silence' Soundtracks NASA Video

Terror Universal's Album Features Disturbed, Fear Factory Stars

Guns N' Roses, Creed, Disturbed Supergroup Art Of Anarchy Tour

More Disturbed News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance- Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music- Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident- more

Bob Seger Reveals Dates For Farewell Tour- Foreigner's Lou Gramm Teaming Up With Asia Featuring John Payne- Metallica Continue And Justice For All Video Series- more

Avenged Sevenfold Stream New Song And EP Coming This Week- KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale- Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'- The Cranberries- more

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music- Lamb Of God's Adler Explains Why He Skipped Tour- Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance

Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music

Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Biggest Career Surprise

Disturbed Hope New Record Is Their 'Black Album'

Saxon Release 'Predator' Video

Pink Floyd Release Video For The Final Cut

Metallica Release Live Atlas Rise Video

65daysofstatic Release Video For Experimental New Single

Singled Out: Worldwide Panic's Party

Bob Seger Reveals Dates For Farewell Tour

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Teaming Up With Asia Featuring John Payne

Metallica Continue And Justice For All Video Series

Billy Idol Announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency

The Ramones Stream Remix Of Classic Song

Soulfly Reveal New Song Featuring Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.