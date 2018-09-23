Blacktop Mojo Crowdsourcing New Album

Blacktop Mojo has announced that they have launched a new PledgeMusic campaign to help fund their upcoming third full length studio album.

The band had this to say, "We've been writing and cutting demos in preparation for the third record , and we're really excited about the direction of the new material. We're also thrilled to have so much support from our family of Fans and friends".

They added, "As independent artists, everything we do is fan-funded. We don't have a record label loaning us a ton of money to make a record. With that, comes some financial pitfalls, but it also means NOBODY tells us how to make music for you guys and we think that's pretty cool!"

According to the announcement, "fans can pre-order a selection of items including signed copies of the new album, exclusive t-shirts, fishing with the band, hangouts, and even listing their name in the album jacket." Check it out here.





