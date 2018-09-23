Hoobastank Extend The Reason Tour And Add Audiovent To Select Dates Hoobastank have announced that they have added some more dates to their North American The Reason Tour with the new dates including support from the reunited Audiovent. The tour will be launching to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Hoobastank's blockbuster sophomore album and will feature the band playing the album in its entirety, along with other tracks from their career. The tour will be kicking off on October 25th in Portland, OR at Revolution Hall with Secondhand Serenade supporting most of the dates on the trek. Audiovent will be joining the tour beginning on November 30th in Phoenix.



Thu 10/25 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

Sat 10/27 Salt Lake City, UT The Grand

Sun 10/28 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

Tue 10/30 Billings, MT Pub Station Ballroom

Thu 11/1 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

Fri 11/2 Peoria, IL Monarch Music Hall

Sat 11/3 E. Dubuque, IA Q Casino

Sun 11/4 Joliet, IL The Forge

Tue 11/6 Detroit, MI The Majestic

Wed 11/7 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theatre

Thu 11/8 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

Fri 11/9 Watertown, NY Exhibition Hall

Sun 11/11 New York, NY Highline Ballroom

Mon 11/12 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

Tue 11/13 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

Wed 11/14 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

Fri 11/16 Memphis, TN New Daisy Theatre

*Sat 11/17 Biloxi, MS Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sun 11/18 Orlando, FL House of Blues

Mon 11/19 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

Wed 11/21 Greenville, SC The Firmament

Fri 11/23 Houston, TX Scout Bar

Sat 11/24 San Antonio, TX The Rock Box

Sun 11/25 Dallas, TX Canton Hall

Tue 11/27 Lubbock, TX Jakes

Wed 11/28 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre

Fri 11/30 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren

Sun 12/2 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

Tue 12/4 San Diego, CA Observatory

Wed 12/5 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

Thu 12/6 San Francisco, CA The Regency

Fri 12/7 Ventura, CA Ventura Theatre

