Hoobastank Extend The Reason Tour And Add Audiovent To Select Dates
09-23-2018
Hoobastank have announced that they have added some more dates to their North American The Reason Tour with the new dates including support from the reunited Audiovent.
The tour will be launching to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Hoobastank's blockbuster sophomore album and will feature the band playing the album in its entirety, along with other tracks from their career.
The tour will be kicking off on October 25th in Portland, OR at Revolution Hall with Secondhand Serenade supporting most of the dates on the trek. Audiovent will be joining the tour beginning on November 30th in Phoenix.
Thu 10/25 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
Sat 10/27 Salt Lake City, UT The Grand
Sun 10/28 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
Tue 10/30 Billings, MT Pub Station Ballroom
Thu 11/1 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
Fri 11/2 Peoria, IL Monarch Music Hall
Sat 11/3 E. Dubuque, IA Q Casino
Sun 11/4 Joliet, IL The Forge
Tue 11/6 Detroit, MI The Majestic
Wed 11/7 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theatre
Thu 11/8 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
Fri 11/9 Watertown, NY Exhibition Hall
Sun 11/11 New York, NY Highline Ballroom
Mon 11/12 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
Tue 11/13 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
Wed 11/14 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live
Fri 11/16 Memphis, TN New Daisy Theatre
*Sat 11/17 Biloxi, MS Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sun 11/18 Orlando, FL House of Blues
Mon 11/19 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre
Wed 11/21 Greenville, SC The Firmament
Fri 11/23 Houston, TX Scout Bar
Sat 11/24 San Antonio, TX The Rock Box
Sun 11/25 Dallas, TX Canton Hall
Tue 11/27 Lubbock, TX Jakes
Wed 11/28 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre
Fri 11/30 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren
Sun 12/2 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
Tue 12/4 San Diego, CA Observatory
Wed 12/5 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
Thu 12/6 San Francisco, CA The Regency
Fri 12/7 Ventura, CA Ventura Theatre
