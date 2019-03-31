News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Neal Schon Upset About Journey's Silence Over Assault Case

03-31-2019
Journey

Journey's Neal Schon made headlines last week with news that he and his wife had filed a lawsuit over an alleged assault at a concert and the guitarist took to social media this weekend to express his displeasure that his bandmates have remained silent over the allegations.

Neal shared via Twitter that no one from the Journey camp had been in contact with him after the news of the lawsuit broke. He tweeted "Interesting I've not heard from anyone ... not from the Band JRNY -our Security guards or Management. Do you think that's a bit odd ?"

In a pinned tweet, Neal shared this about some behind the scenes happenings with the band, "It's very unfortunate that in this day and age you have to watch your Own back even from those who make make tons of money from what you built. No one is getting my brand that I worked a lifetime on, building - rebuilding in many different configurations. I will not quit JRNY"

Schon and his wife Micheale filed suit against concert giant Live Nation last week over an alleged violent assault by a security guard against her at a 2017 Journey concert in Indiana. Read more about the suit here.


