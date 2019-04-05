News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Devildriver Finish Recording New Album

04-05-2019
Devildriver

Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara took to social media to share the big news that the band and producer Steve Evetts (Every Time I Die, The Dillinger Escape Plan) have completed recording their forthcoming album.

The new record is expected to hit stores later this year. Dez shared a photo on Instagram with the following caption, "This is what two years and hard work looks like - 20 folders filled from hand-written lyrics to typed then finished.

"I'm gonna jump in my pool and f***ing swim and wash all this away! I left everything on the table. If this was my last, I would be proud to go out like this!

"Steve Evetts produced what is our finest defining moment as a band. Get ready!"


