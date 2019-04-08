Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work

Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash says in new interview that the band will be playing a small tour this fall and will begin focusing on making a new album.

The legendary guitarist is busy promoting and touring the latest Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators album, "Living The Dream" and has a busy live schedule with them through the summer but during a radio interview in Chili he revealed that Guns N' Roses have some plans this fall.

Speaking to Futuro 88.9 FM, he laid out his solo live plans and said "that goes until August. And then after that, I'm gonna hook up with Guns N' Roses.

"Guns N' Roses has a small tour in October. And then... There's been so much talk about this Guns N' Roses record, which we haven't actually done anything with. So we're gonna sort of focus on that."





