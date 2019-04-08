News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Announce Bridges To Babylon Concert Package

04-08-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones will release a live concert package from their 1997-98 Bridges To Babylon tour later this spring. It will be available in multiple packages, including digital, DVD + 2CD, Blu-ray + 2CD, triple vinyl and digital audio.

Due June 21, "Bridges To Bremen" presents a complete show from the final leg of the year-long trek in support of the album, which achieved Platinum and Gold status in multiple markets upon its original release in 1997.

The world tour marked a pair of firsts for the Stones, including the first time the band went on the road with a permanent B-stage, and also the first time that fans could vote via the group's website for a track they wanted to hear at the show in their city.

Film of the 2.5 hour German concert before 40,000 fans has been meticulously restored from the original masters, and the audio remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings; as an added bonus, the set delivers four tracks from the band's Soldier Field performances in Chicago on all physical visual formats. Watch the trailer and more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


