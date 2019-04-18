News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alexisonfire Release 'Familiar Drugs' Video

04-18-2019
Alexisonfire

Alexisonfire have released a music video for their track "Familiar Drugs" and have revealed the handpicked support acts for their upcoming June headline concerts.

The new video was directed by Michael Maxxis who directed previous clips for the band, including "The Northern" and City and Colour's "Fragile Bird," "Thirst" and "Lover Come Back." Watch the new video here

Wade MacNeil had this to say, "Everything came together really fast. Maxxis flew into Toronto with a crew of 4 people, found the plainest room he could and shot us on VHS tape and cellphones in a day. We were all really drawn to the vibe of old punk documentaries and videos from the 70's and 80's. We asked for a lo fi, no bullsh*t performance video and that's what he delivered."

Maxxis added, "I thought it would be cool to put a very normal woman in this tight space with Alexisonfire performing. She represents the withdrawn and disinterested sales force that is out there moving product to make a buck - regardless of what it is. She doesn't give a sh*t about this band or their music - maybe she even thinks it's stupid. There's no passion there, so she stands miserably in the background. A nice metaphor for life I think."

The band announced the following support acts for their upcoming shows, Chastity and Child's Pose in London (UK), Angel Du$t and Drug Church in New York City, Drug Church and The Dirty Nil in Los Angeles. In Toronto, Glassjaw and The Dirty Nil will perform the first night at Budweiser Stage, with Quicksand and Moneen filling in as support for the 2nd night.

Says George Pettit, "These are all bands we know and respect, and think are rad. Make sure you come early! Angel Du$t - Someone once described Angel Du$t to me as, "if a hardcore band did the "There's Something About Mary" soundtrack". In other words, totally sick.

"Chastity - The best thing to come out of the Durham region since...since.....hmmmm...

"Child's Pose- Awesome new post-punk band from the UK. Came highly recommended by Jonah Falco of F***ed Up.

"Drug Church - Never met these guys but I love their music and I'm more than happy that bands that are much cooler than AOF are willing to play shows with us.

"Glassjaw: AOF opened for them at the Opera House in Toronto in 2002. It took a couple years but we are returning the favor.

"Moneen: Moneen is the Sigfried to Alexisonfire's Roy...which one got attacked by the tiger? That one is Moneen.

"Quicksand: Heros of ours from the days when they played interesting music on late night television. Post hardcore legends in the flesh.

"The Dirty Nil - Luke once brought me bacon back when he worked at a butcher...bacon bribes is a good way to get an opening slot on an AOF show. True story."

Alexisonfire Dates:
June 1 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace w/Chastity and Child's Pose
June 7 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 w/Angel Du$t
June 8 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 w/Drug Church
June 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern w/Drug Church
June 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern w/The Dirty Nil
June 15 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage w/Glassjaw and The Dirty Nil
June 16 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage w/Quicksand and Moneen
July 12 - Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest - Lebreton Flats


