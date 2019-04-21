Hozier Releases 'Almost (Sweet Music)' Video Hozier has released a brand new music video for his track "Almost (Sweet Music)". The song comes from his recently released chart topping album "Wasteland, Baby". The song was inspired by the jazz era and the Blythe Thomas directed video carries on that theme. Watch the new clip here. Hozier had this to say, "Since the song references music so much and is about the experience of listening to music, the concept of this video is kind of drawing from the jazz tradition and just a lot of musicians and a lot of dancers whose disciplines stem from that tradition."



Hozier will be returning to the road in May for a new run on U.S. tour and festival dates including Hangout Fest, Boston Calling, LaureLive Music Festival, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and more. See the dates below.



The Wasteland, Baby! Tour Dates:

05/19 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music Festival

05/21 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater

05/22 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium

05/23 Richmond, VA Altria Theater (SOLD-OUT)

05/25 Boston, MA Boston Calling

05/26 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (SOLD-OUT)

05/28 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit (SOLD-OUT)

05/29 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live (SOLD-OUT)

05/30 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

06/01 Madison, WI The Sylvee (SOLD-OUT)

06/02 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre (SOLD-OUT)

06/04 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland (SOLD-OUT)

06/06 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre (Saint Louis) (SOLD-OUT)

06/07 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre (SOLD-OUT)

06/08 Russell Township, OH LaureLive Music Festival

06/10 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre - Murat Theatre (SOLD-OUT)

06/11 Fort Wayne, IN Clyde Theatre (SOLD-OUT)

06/13 Louisville, KY Iroquois Amphitheater (SOLD-OUT)

06/15 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/18 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery (SOLD-OUT)

06/26 Camden, NJ Xponential Festival

08/01 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

08/02 St. Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival

08/04 Montreal, QC Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/09 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival

08/11 Lexington, KY Railbird Music Festival

10/17 Portland, OR Rose Garden Theater of the Clouds

10/18 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/19 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center

10/21 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium

10/24 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

10/25 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

10/26 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/29 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

10/30 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium

10/31 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

11/21 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD-OUT)

11/22 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD-OUT)

11/23 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD-OUT)

11/25 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

11/26 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

