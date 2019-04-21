News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Hozier Releases 'Almost (Sweet Music)' Video

04-21-2019
Hozier

Hozier has released a brand new music video for his track "Almost (Sweet Music)". The song comes from his recently released chart topping album "Wasteland, Baby".

The song was inspired by the jazz era and the Blythe Thomas directed video carries on that theme. Watch the new clip here. Hozier had this to say, "Since the song references music so much and is about the experience of listening to music, the concept of this video is kind of drawing from the jazz tradition and just a lot of musicians and a lot of dancers whose disciplines stem from that tradition."

Hozier will be returning to the road in May for a new run on U.S. tour and festival dates including Hangout Fest, Boston Calling, LaureLive Music Festival, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and more. See the dates below.

The Wasteland, Baby! Tour Dates:
05/19 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music Festival
05/21 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater
05/22 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium
05/23 Richmond, VA Altria Theater (SOLD-OUT)
05/25 Boston, MA Boston Calling
05/26 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (SOLD-OUT)
05/28 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit (SOLD-OUT)
05/29 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live (SOLD-OUT)
05/30 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
06/01 Madison, WI The Sylvee (SOLD-OUT)
06/02 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre (SOLD-OUT)
06/04 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland (SOLD-OUT)
06/06 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre (Saint Louis) (SOLD-OUT)
06/07 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre (SOLD-OUT)
06/08 Russell Township, OH LaureLive Music Festival
06/10 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre - Murat Theatre (SOLD-OUT)
06/11 Fort Wayne, IN Clyde Theatre (SOLD-OUT)
06/13 Louisville, KY Iroquois Amphitheater (SOLD-OUT)
06/15 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/18 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery (SOLD-OUT)
06/26 Camden, NJ Xponential Festival
08/01 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza
08/02 St. Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival
08/04 Montreal, QC Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08/09 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival
08/11 Lexington, KY Railbird Music Festival
10/17 Portland, OR Rose Garden Theater of the Clouds
10/18 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/19 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center
10/21 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium
10/24 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
10/25 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
10/26 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/29 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
10/30 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium
10/31 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre
11/21 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD-OUT)
11/22 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD-OUT)
11/23 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD-OUT)
11/25 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
11/26 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
