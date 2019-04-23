News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Flaming Lips and The Claypool Lennon Delirium Summer Tour

04-23-2019
The Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer with The Claypool Lennon Delirium for a trek that will feature support from Particle Kid

The 12-city tour is scheduled to kick off on July 23rd in Wichita, KS at Wave and will be concluding on August 7th in Raleigh, NC at the Red Hat Amphitheater

The Flaming Lips will be launching the tour in support of their forthcoming album "King's Mouth: Music And Songs," which will be hitting stores on July 19th in various formats including vinyl, CD and digitally. See the dates below:

The Flaming Lips/The Claypool Lennon Delirium and Particle Kid Summer 2019 Tour:
July 23 Wichita, KS Wave
July 24 Des Moines, IA Water Works Park Amphitheater
July 26 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn @ White River State Park
July 27 Lewiston, NY (Niagara Falls) Artpark Amphitheater
July 28 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 30 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre
July 31 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall (w/o The Claypool Lennon Delirium)
Aug 02 Utica, NY Saranac Brewery
Aug 03 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors
Aug 05 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 06 Charlottesville, VA Sprint Pavilion
Aug 07 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater


Related Stories


The Flaming Lips and The Claypool Lennon Delirium Summer Tour

The Flaming Lips Look Back Restless Records Era

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne Gets Creative For The Holidays

The Flaming Lips Release 'Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung (Live)' Video

The Flaming Lips Give Psychedelic Performance On The Late Show

Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration

More The Flaming Lips News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows- Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup- Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album- more

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy- Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Toni Iommi Find 500 Riffs- Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Return- Paul Stanley Realized KISS Had Expiration Date- more

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee- Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason- Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Marks S&M Anniversary With Tribute

Duff McKagan Announces European Tour

Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Reveals New Album Details

The Flaming Lips and The Claypool Lennon Delirium Summer Tour

Linda Perry & Friends: A Night at the Grammy Museum Announced

Stars Playing 'Set Yourself On Fire' In Full On Upcoming Tour

Singled Out: Across The Board's Wild Ones

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy

Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast Episode

Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Social Distortion And Flogging Molly Teaming For Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.