The Flaming Lips and The Claypool Lennon Delirium Summer Tour

The Flaming Lips have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer with The Claypool Lennon Delirium for a trek that will feature support from Particle Kid

The 12-city tour is scheduled to kick off on July 23rd in Wichita, KS at Wave and will be concluding on August 7th in Raleigh, NC at the Red Hat Amphitheater

The Flaming Lips will be launching the tour in support of their forthcoming album "King's Mouth: Music And Songs," which will be hitting stores on July 19th in various formats including vinyl, CD and digitally. See the dates below:

The Flaming Lips/The Claypool Lennon Delirium and Particle Kid Summer 2019 Tour:

July 23 Wichita, KS Wave

July 24 Des Moines, IA Water Works Park Amphitheater

July 26 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn @ White River State Park

July 27 Lewiston, NY (Niagara Falls) Artpark Amphitheater

July 28 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 30 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre

July 31 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall (w/o The Claypool Lennon Delirium)

Aug 02 Utica, NY Saranac Brewery

Aug 03 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors

Aug 05 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 06 Charlottesville, VA Sprint Pavilion

Aug 07 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater





