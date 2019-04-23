|
The Flaming Lips and The Claypool Lennon Delirium Summer Tour
04-23-2019
The Flaming Lips have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer with The Claypool Lennon Delirium for a trek that will feature support from Particle Kid
The 12-city tour is scheduled to kick off on July 23rd in Wichita, KS at Wave and will be concluding on August 7th in Raleigh, NC at the Red Hat Amphitheater
The Flaming Lips will be launching the tour in support of their forthcoming album "King's Mouth: Music And Songs," which will be hitting stores on July 19th in various formats including vinyl, CD and digitally. See the dates below:
The Flaming Lips/The Claypool Lennon Delirium and Particle Kid Summer 2019 Tour:
