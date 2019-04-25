Early Primal Fear Albums Getting Marbled Vinyl Reissues

Primal Fear have announced that their first three studio albums ('Primal Fear', 'Jaws Of Death', and 'Nuclear Fire') are set for special reissues this spring.

Nuclear Blast will be releasing the reissues on marbled vinyl on June 14th. 'Primal Fear' will feature light grey/black vinyl, 'Jaws Of Death' will be on beige/black and 'Nuclear Fire' on yellow/red.

The band has also released a brand new music video for their track 'Blood, Sweat & Fear', which comes from their latest studio album 'Apocalypse'. Watch it here.





Related Stories

Primal Fear Begin Recording New Album 'Apocalypse'

Primal Fear Begin Recording New Album 'Apocalypse'

More Primal Fear News

Share this article



