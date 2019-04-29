News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover

04-29-2019
Memphis May Fire

Memphis May Fire have paid tribute to Linkin Park and late frontman Chester Bennington with the release of their cover of the song "Faint", which came from LP's 2003 studio album "Meteora".

MMF singer Matty Mullins had this to say, "A lot of times, when covering a song, you're doing it for fun or to showcase your skills as an artist. But this specific opportunity was a chance for us to honor a band that has had a profound impact on us. There will never be another Linkin Park and there will never be another Chester Bennington.

"We are forever grateful for the music they made and we hope this cover will encourage our younger fans to dive into the Linkin Park discography and discover the same inspiration that we did years ago." Listen to the track here.


