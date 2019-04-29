News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Peter Frampton Releasing Covers Album Ahead Of Farewell Tour

04-29-2019
Peter Frampton

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has announced that he will release a collection of covers entitled "All Blues", on June 7, a few weeks ahead of the start of a farewell tour.

Billed as the Peter Frampton Band, the guitarist rcorded the project at his Nashville home studio with his longtime touring outfit of guitarist/vocalist Adam Lester, Rob Arthur (keyboards/guitar/vocals) and drummer Dan Wojciechowski.

Co-produced by the rocker and Chuck Ainlay, the set features additional collaborations with Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse, Larry Carlton, Sonny Landreth and Kim Wilson.

"I have always loved to play the blues," explains Frampton. "When we formed Humble Pie, the first material we played together was just that. For the last two summers I had been playing a handful of blues numbers every night on stage with Steve Miller Band. I enjoyed this immensely and it gave me the idea of doing an 'All Blues' album live in the studio with my band.

"We started the resulting sessions 9 days after coming off the road last year. Over a two-week period, we recorded 23 tracks, all live in the studio. The energy of these tracks is completely different from building a track one instrument at a time."

"With this recording," he adds, "we pay tribute to all the original artists who invented this incredible music. I hope you can hear and feel our enjoyment. I'm not sure if you can say we had fun playing the blues. But we definitely did."

"All Blues" will be available in multiple formats, including digital, CD, and 2LP alongside a limited edition translucent blue vinyl color pressing exclusively available via PeterFrampton.com. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


