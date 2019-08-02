Singled Out: September Mourning's Unholy

September Mourning recently released a new single "Unholy" and to celebrate we asked bandleader Emily Lazar (AKA September) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Unholy" as a song is about loving someone or something so much that you allow them to mistreat you, and the final realization that you're doing this because your self-worth has been decimated in some way. It's a song about fighting for yourself, and getting back to who you were meant to be.

We recorded the song "Unholy" with long-time collaborator, Sahaj Ticotin (Ra, Motley Crue, Sevendust, Starset). As we embarked on our own musical discovery journey, the song morphed a bit and brought in elements of other genres. We tried to experiment with sound while keeping our core elements that make September Mourning unique. With "Unholy", we blend pop, nu-metal and urban genres simultaneously... We wanted something catchy and fresh with an intensity in spots: A musical journey for you and hopefully an emotional one as well.

Take a few minutes, unplug from real life and immerse yourself our world of magic, reapers, love, life and death. We promise it's a fun ride!

Take a few minutes, unplug from real life and immerse yourself our world of magic, reapers, love, life and death. We promise it's a fun ride!





