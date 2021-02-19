September Mourning Release 'Kill This Love' Video

September Mourning have released a music video for their latest single, "Kill This Love." The new visual was created by Rich Juzwick and the song is the follow-up to the single "Wake The Dead".

Emily Lazar (September) had this to say, "'Kill this Love' is the musical adaptation of a specific feeling.... the heaviness one feels in their heart when it becomes the obvious prey of someone or something they cannot escape from.

"The music alternates back and forth from heavy to sparse in an almost agitated way as to depict the emotional rollercoaster of the lyric. As pertaining to the comic, 'Kill this Love' depicts the inner struggle of the protagonist September as she looks back on her battle with Fate and the strange pull he seems to have over her.

"She struggles internally with her desire to fight for what she loves and the pain it brings her." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Singled Out: September Mourning's Wake The Dead

September Mourning Get Animated For 'Madness'

Singled Out: September Mourning's Overdose

Singled Out: September Mourning's Unholy

September Mourning Announces Dates with Rob Zombie and More

September Mourning Release 'Glass Animals' Video

September Mourning, Kaleido and Charcoal Tongue Announce Tour

News > September Mourning