September Mourning, Kaleido and Charcoal Tongue Announce Tour

September Mourning has announced that they will be launching a U.S. tour later this month dubbed the Summer Soul Collection 2018 Tour with special guests Kaleido and Charcoal Tongue.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on August 17th in Battle Creek, MI at the Music Factory and will conclude on September 29th in New Baltimore, MI at Diesel.

September Mourning had this to say, "The new music we are debuting throughout our Summer Soul Collection is a seamless combination of the signature September Mourning tone mixed with genre bending sounds, more modern voicings and major hooks... You can get a taste of it in our tour video but be sure to bring your soul to the collection nearest you to fully experience the world and sound of September Mourning."

Tour Dates:

08/17 - Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

08/18 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

08/19 - Empire Concert Club - Akron, OH

08/21 - Middle East Cambridge, MA

08/22 - Revolution - Amityville, NY

08/23 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI

08/24 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

08/25 - Cliff's Tavern - Camp Hill , PA

08/26 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

08/27 - The Camel - Richmond, VA

08/28 - Shaka's Live - Virginia Beach, VA

08/30 - The Calico Room - Wilmington, NC

08/31 - Drunk Horse Pub - Fayetteville, NC

09/01 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

09/02 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

09/04 - Rail Club - Fort Worth, TX

09/05 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

09/06 - Jack's Patio Bar - San Antonio, TX

09/07 - BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX

09/08 - Homer's - Abilene, TX

09/11 - The Perch - El Paso, TX

09/12 - Pub Rock Live - Scottsdale, AZ

09/13 - Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV - FREE SHOW!

09/14 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

09/15 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

09/16 - Whisky A Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

09/18 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

09/20 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO

09/21 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

09/22 - Wired Pub - Omaha, NE

09/23 - Aftershock - Shawnee, KS

09/25 - Trixie's - Louisville, KY

09/26 - 1175 Sports Park - Kansasville, WI

09/27 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

09/28 - RocHaus - West Dundee, IL

09/29 - Diesel - New Baltimore, MI





