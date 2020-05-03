September Mourning Get Animated For 'Madness'

September Mourning have released an anime-action music video for their track "Madness". The song comes from the group's latest EP "Volume III."
Frontwoman September (aka Emily Lazar) had this to say, "'Madness' is a song about being in a place of insurmountable illogical thought towards a situation that basically holds your heart hostage.
"We have all been in the position of dealing with a relationship with something or someone that has driven us mad... But what we sometimes don't like to admit is that the process of driving us mad makes us feel alive.
"We sometimes choose that over the logical choice of ending such a relationship. In this song the narrator is convincing him or herself or that of a partner to once again make that illogical choice - to feel alive.
"There is a sense of masochism to the song, and one can say that love in itself can be just that: that time and time again we cower to the masochistic instinct and bleed our hearts dry for situations that leave us feeling crazy or driving us into madness.
"The video follows our characters in the 4th book of 'September Mourning: The Complete Collection'. It is a homage to the brilliant artwork of Top Cow/ Image comics artist, SumeyyeKesgin.
"In the graphic novel the quest to defeat Fate at any cost holds September's heart hostage - she is willing to sacrifice herself for it. Her blind ambition prevents her from seeing some of the logical missteps in her plan, as she plunges headfirst towards her battle with Fate". Watch the video below:
Singled Out: September Mourning's Overdose
Singled Out: September Mourning's Unholy
September Mourning Announces Dates with Rob Zombie and More
September Mourning Release 'Glass Animals' Video
September Mourning, Kaleido and Charcoal Tongue Announce Tour
Virtual Metallica Tour Launched- Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover- All-Star Foo Fighters Cover Tops Chart- Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger- Iron Maiden- more
Premiere: Mike Z Revs Up With 'Let's F-in Ride'
Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition
Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff
Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour Still Planned
Uncle Kracker Answers Quarantine With 'No Time To Be Sober'
Bowling For Soup Share Cover Of Social Distortion Classic
Pattern-Seeking Animals Release New Song 'Raining Hard In Heaven'
September Mourning Get Animated For 'Madness'
In Mourning Giving Away Song From 'Monolith' Reissue
Virtual Metallica Tour Launched
Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover