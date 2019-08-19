Sons Of Apollo Release 'Labyrinth' Symphony Live Video

Sons Of Apollo have released a video of their live performance of 'Labyrinth' with a full orchestra and choir, it comes from their forthcoming 'Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony'.

The new live package will be hitting stores on August 30th and was captured during the band's special one-off performance at the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria with an orchestra and choir.

Mike Portnoy had this to say, "When we decided to do an entire 2nd set of cover songs with an orchestra and choir, we knew we HAD to take advantage of the opportunity to do at least one Sons Of Apollo song with the additional musicians in the set as well.

"Labyrinth was the perfect song to do with this musical embellishment as it's a pretty epic piece with little bit of everything that makes SOA who we are." Watch it here.





