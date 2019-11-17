Sons Of Apollo Release 'Goodbye Divinity' Video

Sons Of Apollo have released a music video for their new track "Goodbye Divinity". The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore album "MMXX" (pronounced 20/20).

The supergroup, featuring former Dream Theater stars Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force), will be releasing the album on January 17th.

Portnoy had this to say about the new single, "From the minute we finished writing 'Goodbye Divinity,' I knew we had our album opener and the first release off the album.

"I even remember posting on social media how excited I was about the song the day I tracked it! The song has an immediacy that grabs you right away: great riffs, flashy playing and hooky vocal melodies. All of the elements that make up the SOA sound.

"The video was directed by Vicente Cordero who I have now done over 20 music videos with, and its look helps catapult the band from the Greek mythological past of the last album into the 21st century with this new album." Watch the video here.





