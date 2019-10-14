Sons Of Apollo Complete Work On New Album

Supergroup Sons Of Apollo have revealed that they have finished recording, mixing and mastering their sophomore album and have delivered it to their record label.

The band features Jeff Scott Soto (Talisman, Journey), Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, David Lee Roth), Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Black Country Communion) and Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, The Winery Dogs).

Sherinian shared the big news on Friday by tweeting a studio photo with the caption "Another one in the books!! SOA 2 is mixed, mastered and off to the record company! Can't wait for you to hear this!!!"

Portnoy followed up with, "Yesterday, Derek & I signed off on the SOA2 masters! The album is now officially signed, sealed & delivered to the label...I'm now on my way to LA where the 5 of us will reconvene tomorrow to shoot videos and photos for the new album. More info coming soon!" See the tweets below:

Yesterday, Derek & I signed off on the SOA2 masters! The album is now officially signed, sealed & delivered to the label...I'm now on my way to LA where the 5 of us will reconvene tomorrow to shoot videos and photos for the new album. More info coming soon! @sonsofapollo1 pic.twitter.com/FhE25HdfOO — Mike Portnoy ?? (@MikePortnoy) October 12, 2019





