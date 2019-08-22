.

Sons Of Apollo Announce North American Tour

08-22-2019
Sons Of Apollo

Supergroup Sons Of Apollo have announced that they will be launching a North American tour early next year in support of their forthcoming sophomore album.

The new album is expected to be released early next year and the band, featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Mr. Big and original David Lee Roth band's Billy Sheehan and former Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto, are currently putting the finishing touches on the effort.

The band will be kicking off the tour on January 24th in Pomona, CA at The Glass House and the announced dates for the trek conclude on February 8th in Englewood, NJ at the Bergen PAC, with more dates still to be revealed. See the dates below:

Fri 1/24 Pomona, CA The Glass House
Sat 1/25 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy
Sun 1/26 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
Tue 1/28 Salt Lake City, UT The State Room
Wed 1/29 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater
Fri 1/31 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theater
Sat 2/1 Battle Creek, MI The Music Factory
Sun 2/2 Toronto, ONT. Mod Club
Mon 2/3 Montreal QUE. Corona Theater
Wed 2/5 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
Thu 2/6 New York, NY Gramercy Theater
Fri 2/7 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak
Sat 2/8 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC


Sons Of Apollo Announce North American Tour

