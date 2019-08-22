Sons Of Apollo Announce North American Tour

Supergroup Sons Of Apollo have announced that they will be launching a North American tour early next year in support of their forthcoming sophomore album.

The new album is expected to be released early next year and the band, featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Mr. Big and original David Lee Roth band's Billy Sheehan and former Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto, are currently putting the finishing touches on the effort.

The band will be kicking off the tour on January 24th in Pomona, CA at The Glass House and the announced dates for the trek conclude on February 8th in Englewood, NJ at the Bergen PAC, with more dates still to be revealed. See the dates below:

Fri 1/24 Pomona, CA The Glass House

Sat 1/25 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

Sun 1/26 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

Tue 1/28 Salt Lake City, UT The State Room

Wed 1/29 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater

Fri 1/31 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theater

Sat 2/1 Battle Creek, MI The Music Factory

Sun 2/2 Toronto, ONT. Mod Club

Mon 2/3 Montreal QUE. Corona Theater

Wed 2/5 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

Thu 2/6 New York, NY Gramercy Theater

Fri 2/7 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

Sat 2/8 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC





