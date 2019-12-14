Sons Of Apollo Release 'Fall To Ascend' Video

Supergroup Sons Of Apollo have released a music video for their new single "Fall To Ascend". That track is the second single from the group's forthcoming sophomore album.

The band features former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, bass legend Billy Sheehan, ex-Dream Theater bandmates Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian and Jeff Scott Soto of Journey and Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force fame.

Their new album will be entitled "MMXX" (pronounced: 20/20) and was produced by Portnoy and Sherinian. It is set to hit stores on January 17th in various formats. Watch the new video here.





