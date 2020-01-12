Sons Of Apollo Tribute Dave Z With 'Desolate July'

Sons Of Apollo pay tribute to musician Dave Z, who died in 2017, with the release of their new single and music video called "Desolate July."

The track comes from the super group's forthcoming sophomore studio album "'MMXX' (pronounced: 20/20)", which is set to be released on January 17th.

Frontman Jeff Scott Soto had this to say about the new track, "From the few seconds of hearing this song, it guided me to write the lyrics about our dear friend and colleague, David Z.

"David was one of the greatest, funniest and kindest humans I have ever known, he had friendships with most all of us in SOA, but Mike and I were certainly the closest. I thought it fitting to include this tribute to him from us in this haunting, incredible body of music." -



Mike Portnoy added, "This video is a great tribute to our dear friend David Z. Jeff and I were particularly close with him and I was honored that Jeff invited me to sing the harmonies with him on the Choruses for us to both share our love for our friend that was tragically taken from us way too soon." Watch the video here.





