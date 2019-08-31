News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Roger Waters Previews 1977 Pink Floyd classic From Us + Them (Week in Review)

.
Roger Waters

Roger Waters Previews 1977 Pink Floyd classic From Us + Them was a top 5 story on Saturday: (hennemusic) Roger Waters is streaming a video preview of a 2018 performance of the 1977 Pink Floyd classic, "Pigs (Three Different Ones)", from his forthcoming concert film, "Us + Them."

The tune from the band's "Animals" is among those featured in the project, which captures Waters live in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 - 2018 tour.

The multi-year series saw the bassist feature songs from legendary Pink Floyd albums including "The Dark Side Of The Moon", "The Wall", "Animals" and "Wish You Were Here", and from his 2017 record, "Is This The Life We Really Want?"

Directed by Sean Evans, "Us + Them" will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival next month ahead of its debut in cinemas worldwide over two nights: Wednesday, October 2 and Sunday, October 6. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Roger Waters News

advertisement

