Roger Waters Previews 1977 Pink Floyd classic From Us + Them

The tune from the band's "Animals" is among those featured in the project, which captures Waters live in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 - 2018 tour.

The multi-year series saw the bassist feature songs from legendary Pink Floyd albums including "The Dark Side Of The Moon", "The Wall", "Animals" and "Wish You Were Here", and from his 2017 record, "Is This The Life We Really Want?"

Directed by Sean Evans, "Us + Them" will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival next month ahead of its debut in cinemas worldwide over two nights: Wednesday, October 2 and Sunday, October 6. Watch the video - here.